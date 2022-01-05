Makar Sankranti 2022: Here's What to Donate According To Your Zodiac Signs

The festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14 this year. On this occasion, people donate various things depending on their zodiac signs to seek blessings from the Surya Devta.

On the day of Makar Sankranti, the sun moves to the Uttarayan and the shubh muhurats begin with this day. People bathe early in the morning and donate things like rice, bindi, sindoor, til laddoo and others.

And therefore, we have brought for you a list of things you can donate depending on your zodiac signs.

>Aries

Advertisement

The people of this zodiac sign should donate sesame seeds, sweets, khichdi, silk cloth, pulses, sweet rice and woollen clothes etc. These things have to be donated after taking a bath early morning.

>Taurus

On the day of Makar Sankranti, people of this zodiac sign are advised to donate urad dal khichdi, black urad, mustard oil, black cloth, black sesame etc.

>Gemini

People of this zodiac should donate khichdi, black sesame, umbrella, urad daal, gram flour laddoos, mustard oil. The Geminis are advised to donate these things, especially to poor people.

>Cancer

People belonging to the Cancer zodiac should donate khichdi, gram dal, yellow cloth, whole turmeric, brass utensils, fruits etc. to poor and needy people on the day of Makar Sankranti.

>Leo

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Leos should donate lentils, khichdi, red cloth, revdi, gajak etc. after bathing in the morning.

>Virgo

The people of this zodiac sign should donate moong daal, green clothes, khichdi, groundnut etc. to the poor after taking a bath in the morning on Makar Sankranti.

>Libra

Advertisement

On the day of Makar Sankranti, the people of the Libra zodiac should donate khichdi, fruits, sugar candy, warm clothes etc. to the poor people.

>Scorpio

People of this zodiac sign must donate khichdi, blankets, sesame-jaggery etc. to the poor on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti.

>Sagittarius

The people from the Sagittarius zodiac should donate groundnut, sesame, red sandalwood, red cloth to the poor and needy on the day of Makar Sankranti.

>Capricorn

Advertisement

The day of Makar Sankranti is considered very important for the people of this zodiac sign as the Sun moves to Capricorn on this day. They should donate Khichdi, blankets, clothes etc.

>Aquarius

On the day of Makar Sankranti, these people are advised to donate khichdi, oil and warm clothes.

>Pisces

People of this zodiac sign should donate groundnut, sesame, jaggery, khichdi etc. on the day of Makar Sankranti.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News18 does not confirm the same. Please contact the relevant expert before implementing them)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.