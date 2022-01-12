Makar Sankranti 2022: How to Make Sesame Rolls Easily at Home

It is a tradition to eat sesame on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. On this day, sesame laddus are made in almost every home. Apart from sesame laddoos, various other items are also prepared. And at this festival, if you also want to make sesame rolls at home, here’s a very easy recipe for it. With this recipe, you will be able to prepare sesame rolls instantly. Below are the ingredients which you will need:

Ingredients for making Sesame Roll

Dry fruits - 1/2 cup

Rosewater - 1 tbsp

White Sesame - 3 cups

Sugar - 3 cups

Desi Ghee - 3 tbsp

Corn syrup - 1.5 cup

Salt - 1 tsp

Water - 1.5 cup

The process:

To prepare a till roll, you first need to take some sesame seeds in a pan. Roast the sesame until it becomes light golden. Next, take out the sesame in a bowl. After this, you should put sugar in the pan and then douse it in one and a half cups of water.

Once this is done, add corn syrup and salt, and boil it well. After that, you should let the mixture boil until it becomes very thick. You should add rose water and ghee and then mix it well again. Next, turn off the gas and wait for it to cool down.

Grease up both of your palms with a small amount of ghee and mix the thick mixture well. Once this is done, divide this mixture into equal proportions. Use the stuffing of roasted sesame and dry fruits equally in every mix. Your delicious sesame roll is now ready.

