Makar Sankranti 2023: All You Need to Know About the First Festival of the Year

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu harvest festival celebrated across India. The year’s first festival marks the first day of the sun’s transit into the Makara (Capricorn) signalling the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

The ancient festival is observed through different customs in each state across the country. Various questions arise in the minds of people. Here are the answers to 10 questions which are mostly asked on the internet.

When is Makar Sankranti in 2023?

According to Drik Panchang, this year, the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, January 15, while the Makar Sankranti moment will begin at 08:57 PM on January 14.

When is the auspicious time on the day of Makar Sankranti 2023?

The auspicious time of Makar Sankranti is for 10 hours 31 minutes from 07:15 am to 05:46 pm on January 15. The Maha Punya Kala is from 07:15 am to 9:00 am with a duration of 1 hour 45 mins.

When is the auspicious time to take bath and donate on Makar Sankranti 2023?

You can take a dip in the holy river and donate during the auspicious time of the day. However, Maha Punya Kala is considered the most auspicious time to do it.

What is the auspicious yoga time on Makar Sankranti 2023?

This year, Sukarma Yoga will start on January 14 after 12:24 PM and will continue on January 15 up to 11:51 AM. The Dhriti Yoga will begin for the rest of the day.

How is Makar Sankranti celebrated?

Every state has a different way of celebrating the festival. Ritualistic bonfire, known as Lohri before Makar Sankranti, worshipping Surya Devta, holy dip in sacred water bodies, making Pongal and distributing it, preparing sweets of sesame and jaggery, flying kites, especially in Gujarat.

Who is this year’s Vahana on Makar Sankranti?

According to Drik Panchang, this year the Vahana on Makar Sankranti is Tiger and Upa Vahana (second vehicle) is Horse.

What is the ritual method followed on Makar Sankranti?

On Makar Sankranti, it is customary to bathe in holy waters and donate black sesame seeds, sesame laddus, grains, vegetables, pulses, turmeric, fruits and other essential commodities. People also prepare and consume Khichdi on an auspicious day.

Things you can donate on Makar Sankranti

On this day, you can donate Sesame seeds, fruits, blankets, Jaggery Laddoo with Gupt Lakshmi, Khichdi, clothes, kites and steel utensils.

What is the significance of Uttarayana on Makar Sankranti?

Makar Sankranti and Uttarayana are two separate astronomical as well as religious events. However, thousands of years before the day of Makar Sankranti coincided with the day of Uttarayana. The Uttarayana is a combination of Uttara which means north and Aryana is six months in duration. Hence, by the definition of Uttarayana, it occurs on the day of the Winter Solstice.

What is the significance of Makar Sankranti?

The festival is thought to signal the start of the sun’s trip towards the Northern Hemisphere. On this occasion, it is believed that the sun starts its ascent to the north and enters the Capricorn zodiac sign. Due to this, people take a holy dip in holy rivers across the country and offer prayers to Sun God.

