Makar Sankranti 2023: Pandit Indramani Ghansyal Explains What To Donate On This Day

The festival of Makar Sankranti holds great importance in Hinduism. And people, across the country, celebrate it with a lot of vigour. According to astrology, the sun transits from Sagittarius to Capricorn, which is why the festival is known as ‘Makar’ Sankranti. This year, Sankranti will fall on January 15.

Lord Surya (the Sun God) is worshipped on this day. A lot of people celebrate the festival every year by performing charity, bathing in holy rivers, reciting prayers, and indulging in other spiritual practices. It is believed that performing these rituals and practices brings prosperity to one’s family. Many also perform donations on the day of Makar Sankranti. So, Pandit Indramani Ghansyal has now shed some light on which items can be donated on Makar Sankranti:

Khichdi

Anna daan or crop/food donation is considered the highest form of charity in Hinduism. And the donation of khichdi holds great prominence on Makar Sankranti. But make sure that the khichdi is made of rice and black urad dal.

Black Sesame Seeds

On Makar Sankranti, food items made of black sesame seeds should be offered to Lord Surya, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shani. Makar Sankranti is also known as Til Sankranti for this reason. The donation of black sesame seeds is believed to eliminate bad luck from one’s life.

Jaggery

It is said that the donation of jaggery on Makar Sankranti helps please three planets – Guru, Shukra and Shani. These planets shower one with good fortune because of jaggery donation.

Salt

Hindu scriptures suggest that the donation of salt on Makar Sankranti helps in destroying negative energy. Therefore, salt donation also holds great importance in this festival.

Woollen clothes

Makar Sankranti is a winter festival. It is believed that donating clothes eliminates problems caused by Shani and Rahu from a person’s horoscope. Therefore, donating woollen clothes on Sankranti can work wonders for you.

Oil

It is suggested that people offer oil to Lord Shani on Makar Sankranti. This practice is considered to be highly auspicious in Hinduism.

Apart from them, some of the other donation items include peanuts, fodder for animals, and lamps, to name a few.

