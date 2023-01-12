Home » News » Lifestyle » Makar Sankranti 2023: From Til Ladoo, Puran Poli, Pongal to Undhiyu, Traditional Foods to Celebrate the Festival With

Makar Sankranti 2023: From Til Ladoo, Puran Poli, Pongal to Undhiyu, Traditional Foods to Celebrate the Festival With

From sweet to savoury dishes, here are the top 5 traditional foods to celebrate this festival

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 09:35 IST

Til seeds mixed with other ingredients are largely consumed as a sweet dish during winters. (Representative Image Shutterstock)
MAKAR SANKRANTI 2023: Makar Sankranti marks the first Indian festival of the New Year. Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14 every year, but the dates may sometimes vary. The Kite festival of India is also known for the various winter food dishes, prepared in every Indian home during this time. From sweet to savoury dishes, here are the top 5 traditional foods to celebrate this festival:

Til Ladoo

(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Til that is sesame seeds are tiny, oil-rich seeds filled with health benefits when consumed in a moderate amount. Til seeds mixed with other ingredients are largely consumed as a sweet dish during winters. Sesame seed laddoos are made with sesame seeds, jaggery and dry fruits and are largely relished on Makar Sankranti.

ALSO READ: When is Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan and Bihu 2023? Date, History and Significance

Puran Poli

(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Foods that provide heat to the body are mostly consumed during winter. Puran Poli, an Indian flatbread stuffed with jaggery, mashed chickpea dal and roasted gram flour served with oodles of melted ghee poured over it is another traditional dish to celebrate the festival.

Pongal

(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Pongal is a recipe cooked in the southern part of the country. It is also served as a ‘prasad’ in various South Indian temples. Pongal is made up of rice, boiled milk and sugar, relished with dry fruits or bananas.

Undhiyu

(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Undhiyu is a Gujrati dish compulsorily eaten on Makar Sankranti especially in Surat, Gujrat. The dish is made with red lentils, seasoned with spiced, coconut, seasonal vegetables and Methi muthia. Undhiya is derived from the Gujarati word “undhu" which means upside down because the dish is traditionally cooked in earthen pots.

Gur aur aate ka halwa

Gur aur aate ka halwa is another traditional dish you can try this winter. The dish is prepared with Whole wheat flour and jaggery and takes about 30 mins to cook. Although halwas are prepared all around the year on every special occasion, relishing it on Makar Sankranti makes it more festive.

