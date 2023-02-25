Make Sure Your Shampoo Is Free Of These 4 Ingredients

There is no denying the fact that most of us are ready to go to any lengths in a bid to attain that perfect bouncy hair. In addition, we have now even lost track of the number of times we have been fooled by advertisements, promising us the perfect tresses.

Whether burning our pockets over expensive products or putting varied home remedies to use, a shower honestly seems relaxing until you find chunks of strands wrapped around your fingers after a head wash. No matter how many shampoos we change, DIYs we put to use and alter the frequency of shampooing the hair, something as stubborn as hair fall truly needs a permanent solution.

Therefore, have you ever given thought to the fact that it might be possible that behind the worsening condition of your hair, not your shampoo but the ingredients that it carries are responsible?

Yes, you read that right. Whenever you buy shampoo you must make sure that your product is free from these ingredients.

Sulfates

One of the most common ingredients in any shampoo, Sulfate is basically the powerful detergent that helps you in gathering and creating a foam. While they are considered useful due to their cleansing properties, excess use of the ingredient may result in dry, frizzy, limp, and tangled hair. And this may eventually lead to breakage.

Alcohol

This ingredient needs no new introduction and therefore it can’t be said enough that any of your products, whether skincare or haircare should be alcohol-free. Rarely, we have been told that when alcohol combines with sulfates it results not only in drying your scalp and hair but is also responsible for stripping off the natural oils. And hence resulting in hair fall.

Parabens

From drying the hair moisture, irritating your scalp, and fading your colour to even leading to hair loss, Paraben is responsible for a number of problems that you truly do not wish to face. While paraben is one of the most common ingredients in your shampoo, make sure you buy products that are free from the same.

Fragrances

Nothing soothes the mind more than a floral fragrant product when applied to your body parts. But make sure that you always avoid artificial fragrances and colours, especially when you have sensitive skin, as they can be responsible for serious scalp irritation and hair fall.

