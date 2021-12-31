Make These 10 New Year Resolutions to Make 2022 Healthy and Prosperous

The COVID-19 pandemic has given us many life lessons, the topmost being that one should take care of their mental and physical being. A shift towards healthy food was observed in the year 2021, while people also included workouts, exercises, and yoga in their routine. As the threat of the Omicron variant increases amid the spike in COVID-19 infections, we must practice these 10 healthy New Year resolutions in 2022.

Focus on whole foods, like vegetables, whole grains, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds and pure protein sources. Avoid processed foods, including breads, cheese, processed meats, and frozen meals. Don’t get smitten by celebrities or come under peer pressure to follow ‘fad’ diets in order to get a toned body. The sudden shift in diet takes a toll on your metabolism and mental health. Follow the diets which you can sustain in the long run even after achieving your goal weight without feeling starved/restricted. Staying fit and healthy should be your long-term goal. Consuming vitamin D is necessary for bone health and the immune system as well. Not many know that it can help in preventing chronic health problems like heart disease, diabetes, and even some types of cancers. Make sure you get exposed to sunlight for at least 15-20 minutes daily, and also add a vitamin D supplement to your daily diet. Stimulating oxygen supply to every part of your body is essential, hence, a workout, or playing a sport or simply going out for a stroll is important for the optimal functioning of your body. Include some form of physical activity in your day-to-day life. Under no circumstance, one should compromise on sleep. It is important that an individual gets 7-8 hours of quality sleep every day. Proper sleep will not just keep you fresh and energetic but will also aid in consuming the nutrients from your food. One of the biggest takeaways from the year 2021 is that one should not stress about every little thing. We all get irritated when the day ends up being gloomy, but how to prevent it? One way you can do it is by forming a morning routine. Before facing people, or before setting off for work, you must spend some me-time. Starting every day this way will help you in getting control over yourself and your day. Positive self-talk will not make you a narcissist. Making affirmations before you kickstart your day is helpful. Find out your passion and give it some time. Singing, Writing, Dancing, Painting, Sketching and many other hobbies work as recreational activities that not only release stress but also help you find solutions in the most unexpected ways. They also give you clarity. If you are going to have a busy day or have too much on your plate, set daily targets and make sure you complete them.

