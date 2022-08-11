Make These Pawsome Treats For Your Little PawPals

If you are a paw parent or a sibling, you must have felt bad gorging onto all those amazing delicacies during festivals while your little pawpal kept looking at you and asking you to share a little bit of your food with them.

But, it can be extremely detrimental for these little ones if they savour the food that has been particularly made for humans. Both dogs and cats have some dietary restrictions that one needs to adhere to.

Here are a few easy-to-make-at-home treat ideas that you can utilise the next time you are having a feast at home for your pawmate to have the time of their lives and for you to indulge in your food, absolutely guilt-free.

Dog-Friendly Candy Canes

This is an easy recipe one can make with mashed potatoes and non-fat milk. You can add a bit of food colouring to it or simply mix beetroot to get a little bit of a different colouring. Shape it like candy canes and voila you are sorted.

Frosted Pumpkin Treats

The treats are super popular only because the prep time for these are very little and your pets are going to be absolutely trilled with these. This peanut butter and pumpkin mix is always a win-win considering it is healthy.

Carrot Cookies

Your furry friends are going to spoil you with all the licks because these cookies also have the goodness of apple and milk along with carrots.

Peanut Butter And Bacon Cookies

These beautifully baked cookies can be stored for a long time so make them in batches and keep your little one entertained at all times. But, before you give them to your pet make sure you check if they can digest bacon properly or not.

Go ahead, try these amazing treats at home over the weekend.

