Make These Tweaks to Your Hair Care Routine For Colour To Stay Longer

Who doesn’t want healthy, shiny and bouncy hair? We put a lot of effort into making them look gorgeous and hair colour is also a part of it. Some of us prefer doing it on our own to save time and money, while others like to visit the salon without worrying about the money just to get their favourite colour on their hair. But sometimes while colouring the hair, we make some common mistakes due to which it fades in no time. Both your time and money go to waste.

Does this happen to you as well? Don’t worry, we got you covered.

Avoid shampoo

Some people have the habit of shampooing their hair after colouring it. In such cases, the hair cuticle present in your hair is not able to lock the colour and it starts fading quickly. Therefore, avoid using shampoo for at least 72 hours i.e. 3 days after colouring your hair.

Wash hair like this

After colouring your hair, prefer washing it with a sulfate-free shampoo. Wash your hair with filtered water to protect the hair from the chlorine present in the water. Avoid washing your hair with hot water. This will eliminate the moisture of your hair and the hair colour also comes off quickly.

Use conditioner

Before shampooing, apply conditioner to your hair when you have coloured your hair. This will keep your hair’s colour and hydration.

Avoid using heating tools

After you’ve coloured your hair, try minimising the use of heating appliances on your hair to avoid fading of colour. Don’t forget to wear a cap or scarf while going out to protect your hair from the sun’s rays.

