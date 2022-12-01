Make This Delicious Yet Healthy Paratha At Home For Breakfast

Parathas are one of the most loved breakfast options in North India. Although you can whip up a variety of parathas, the parathas made from drumstick leaves are not only delicious but also extremely beneficial for your health. The drumstick leaves parathas are loaded with nutrients. The best thing about this dish is that you can eat it for breakfast, lunch or even dinner. These parathas are not only delectable but they can also be prepared in a very short time. Read on to know the ingredients and recipe for making drumstick leaves parathas at home.

Drumstick Leaves Paratha Ingredients:

Advertisement

Drumstick leaves – 1 cup

Flour – 2 cups

Gram flour – 3 tbsp

Ginger– 1 piece

Green chilli – 2 to 3 pieces

Ajwain – 1 tsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Garam masala – 1 tsp

Cumin – 1 tsp

Oil – As per the requirement

Salt – As per taste

Drumstick Leaves Paratha Recipe:

Step 1: To make drumstick paratha, first take drumstick leaves and wash them thoroughly with water.

Step 2: After this, chop the leaves along with ginger and green chillies.

Step 3: Now, grind the drumstick leaves, ginger, and green chillies. Then take out the prepared paste in a bowl.

Step 4: Take flour and make dough balls by adding the prepared paste, along with salt, turmeric, garam masala, and red chilli powder, as per taste, to it. Once done, take a nonstick pan and start heating it on a medium flame. After the pan heats up, put one spoon of oil, take a ball, roll out a round or triangular paratha, and spread it around to cook.

Step 5: After some time, turn the paratha over and roast the other side while brushing oil on it. Roast it until it becomes crispy and golden brown in colour. Then take the paratha out on a plate. Voila! Your tasty parathas are ready. They are best served with tomato chutney.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here