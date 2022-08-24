Make-Up Can Be Dangerous For Your Kids, 4 Things You Must Know

Has your little one started taking interest in putting on makeup lately? Is your child always busy looking for your makeup box? If yes, then you don’t need to worry at all. As kids start growing up, they start to notice how their parents dress up, put on cream, and use various makeup products on their faces, and then they start to copy it.

It becomes difficult to control the child as they cry or get angry when denied what they want to do. Parents also do not want to spoil the pleasant atmosphere of the house, so without any hesitation, they put makeup on their faces, lips, and eyes to keep them happy.

But this way of expressing love to the child can take a toll on their health. So parents must set some boundaries and restrictions for the benefit of the child’s health. Here are some reasons why makeup is considered bad for kids’ health.

The skin may get damaged: Baby’s skin is very soft and sensitive, and therefore makeup products are rich in chemicals and can harm their skin. They may face problems like rashes, itching, and burning on the skin.

Toxins can go inside the body: As we know that the metabolism rate of a child is much higher than that of adults. And when they apply lipstick on their lips, their absorption level is 10% more than that of adults and due to this, they can face various skin problems.

The child may have dry skin problems: Due to the continuous use of makeup products, the child’s skin can become dry. They may face the problem of itching on the skin, so it is very important to understand the damage caused by it before allowing the kid to use makeup.

