Make Your bedroom Cozy and Warm Using These Simple Tricks in Winters

It’s chilly outside, and nothing beats cuddling up in bed with a steaming cup of cocoa and a good movie during the endless winter days. But you’ll need that warm, cozy environment to go with it! Get out of the cold and make your own cozy winter retreat. Here are some suggestions for making your bedroom feel your comfort home.

>Lighting is the key

A warm and cozy bedroom requires light, but not just any light. Nothing is worse than a glaring ceiling downlight lighting on you when you’re snuggling in bed. After dark, turn off the overhead light and focus on dim light. The key to creating an intimate atmosphere is to use a variety of lighting sources. Mount attractive pendant lights or lantern shades in clusters to make a great focal point. Add glowy table and floor lights, as well as reflecting surfaces, and candles to your decor to amp up the impact.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXO0_6voLHn/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXRZSe-sy3G/

>Play with colour hues and earthy tones

Unexpected, maybe, but an earthy, forest green has all the comfortable sensations. We’re done when we unite it with rich, patterned fabrics. You might also go with an all-white aesthetic. To give a country touch, add a huge, chunky knit throw, a hand-woven rug, and a massive headboard. It’s not just a warm nod to the country-chic aesthetic we all know and love, but it’s also just plain adorable in its own right.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXOqLPcIFNT/

Advertisement

>Add Wooden Accents

Whether your bedroom is small or large, integrating wood on the walls is a great way to give warmth. It can range from as simple as board cladding to as ornate as limed oak panels. When real wood isn’t an option, there are wonderful wallpapers that look like wood panelling. Choosing wood furniture and decorations may also assist to generate a sense of comfort in rooms where panelling or wallpaper cannot be used.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXMRMauJy7O/

Advertisement

>Unplug from the tech world

When you’re tethered to your phone or iPad, you can’t completely unplug. Instead of a TV or a phone dock, find a way to make your bedroom a low- or no-tech zone by adding novels, books, and natural features such as fresh flowers or plants. Make this a place where you can actually unwind. Trust us when we say that the news will still be around when you wake up.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXQo9KFAv0C/

Which idea did you like the best?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.