Make Your Child Eat Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables by Following These Simple Tips

Parenting is a tough job, and who knows it better than people who have young kids. From looking at their mood swings to dealing with their eating habits, parents have their hands full. of kids. Every day, they reject a number of dishes only to pick junk food and packed snacks. We all know this is not a healthy habit and can play havoc with their health. The majority of obesity cases in children are due to unhealthy food. As a parent, it is your responsibility to shift the focus of your child to healthy and seasonal foods. While it is not easy as it seems, we can help you out in the process. We have a few tips which can make your child switch to nutritional food, you just have to play smart.

Start from the beginning

If you have a small kid, then it is the best time to instill the habit of choosing nutritional items. Make their food colourful by adding lots of veggies to it. The more appealing the food looks, the more the kid wants to have it.

Do what you preach

If you are a picky eater and you are teaching your kid to eat right, then it doesn’t work that way. Kids learn what they see. So, to make them eat right, you will have to do the same. Eat a balanced meal in front of them and make them aware of the different fruits and vegetables.

Experiment with dishes

You can make a simple dish look lavishing just by presentation of it. If you want your child to get used to the taste of seasonal fruits and vegetables, then try to make different dishes with them. Add the regular spinach in roti or make spinach kebabs. If your kids don’t eat fruits, then make smoothies and shakes. Once, they get the taste, with time they will start loving it.

Give them a cheat day

As a parent, you need to treat your child at least once a week. So, you can bribe them into eating seasonal fruits and vegetables by promising them to have a treat day once a week where they can have whatever they want. It’s not bad to cheat once a week, right?

Take them to the market

Exploring fruit and vegetable markets with your kid is a great way to expose them to the different variety available in every season. If they will learn, they will become curious to try. In the process, you are making them connect to nature and building good habits.

