Make Your Mosquito Repellents at Home And Yes, They Work

Mosquito bites are fatal. The impending arrival of the monsoon inevitably means more mosquitos. The risk of mosquito-borne diseases and mosquito infestation becomes high during monsoon. During this period, the presence of mosquitoes can give rise to many serious diseases like dengue and malaria.

To protect against mosquito bites, mosquito repellent cream is the remedy. However, the market is filled with such creams but nothing gives competition to homemade products.

Here’s a natural repellent that you can make with the ingredients from your home pantry.

Advertisement

Required Ingredients

Beeswax, coconut oil, vitamin E, 1 tsp stearic acid powder, baking soda, warm water, eucalyptus oil, and citronella essential oil.

Process

To prepare a homemade mosquito repellent, extract the wax from the beehive. Now heat it by adding coconut oil and vitamin E in it. After this, mix baking soda in hot water and mix it well.

Now blend the mixture of beeswax and baking soda and keep it on ice and leave it for a while. After this, add eucalyptus oil and citronella oil to this mixture. Your mosquito repellent cream is ready. If you want, add lavender oil or rosemary oil to it for fragrance. Transfer the cream to an air-tight container and let it cool in the refrigerator for some time.

How to use

Apply this cream to the open parts of your body like your hands, feet, and neck.

Advertisement

Mosquito repellent cream made from natural things has zero side effects on the skin. Moreover, it can also make the skin soft, beautiful, and glowing.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here