Make Your Own Scrub at Home to Remove Dead Skin for Instant Glow

Usually, the dead skin that accumulates on the upper layer of the skin keeps on falling off on its own during daily activities. But due to pollution and some products, sometimes they get stuck into the pores, which starts the problem of pimples, rashes, blackheads and whiteheads. Hence, it is necessary to exfoliate the dead skin. However, it is important to take special care of your skin during the exfoliation process.

Do you know that every 30 days our skin leaves the old and dead skin and replaces them with a new layer? To remove the dead skin, you can make your face scrub with some household ingredients and use it. If you haven’t used them yet, don’t worry we are here to solve your problem!

Sugar scrub

To make this, all you need is just 1 tablespoon green tea, 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon honey. First of all, boil water in a pan and add green tea to it and when the green tea is boiled properly, take off the pan from the flame. When the water cools down, fill it in a bottle and store it in the fridge. Now whenever you want to prepare a scrub, use this water. For this, you have to mix sugar and honey in green tea water. This scrub is best for dry skin people.

Papaya scrub

To make this, you need 1 tablespoon papaya pulp and 1 tablespoon oats. To make this, mash one or two pieces of papaya and now add oats to this papaya pulp. Now scrub this paste on the face for 2 minutes. If you do not have oily skin, then you can also add milk to it. (This is not for acne-prone skin)

Orange peel scrub

Take 1 tablespoon orange peel powder, 1 teaspoon raw milk, and 5 drops of coconut oil. To make this scrub first dry the orange peels and make powder of it. Now take orange peel powder in a bowl and mix raw milk and coconut oil in it. Scrub the face thoroughly with this mixture. Then wash the face with water. If you have oily skin, you can use curd instead of raw milk.

