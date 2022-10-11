Malai Bread: Easy Breakfast Recipe For The Busy Bees

Breakfast is an essential meal of the day. The first meal of the day is supposed to keep you full of energy throughout the day. The benefits of breakfast are innumerable. However, sometimes people don’t find time to prepare a good breakfast meal due to being in a hurry or having early office hours. In such a situation, it is important to know quick breakfast recipes to prepare that will both keep you full of energy and be filling.

Today, we are going to teach you one such recipe – Malai toast (cream toast). This is a dish that is loved by everyone ranging from kids to old people. The recipe is so easy to follow that even kids can make this as breakfast for themselves.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Ingredients required

Butter – 2 tbsp

Malai (Cream) – 4 tbsp

Sugar – 4 tsp

Bread – 4 slices

How To Make It:

To make malai toast, first put butter in a pan and wait until it melts. After spreading the butter evenly on the pan, put the bread slices on it and toast them until they are perfectly golden and crispy.

Now spread the cream on each of the slices evenly and in good quantities. Sprinkle 1 tsp sugar on each slice and make sure it is sprinkled evenly. Serve it with milk or tea.

Advertisement

You can also experiment with the way you make it by replacing sugar with salt. You can also put dry fruits or cherries to make it taste more delightful. You can even make sandwiches by stacking two bread slices on top of one another with cream and sugar in between.

This easy recipe is helpful for people who are either too busy to cook a proper breakfast or for those who are still learning how to cook and want to start preparing easy dishes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here