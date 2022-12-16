Malaika Arora And Gowns Are A Match Made In Heaven

Malaika Arora is the ultimate fashion queen with an eye for perfection. Her flair for high-end fashion along with her impeccable styling game is a deadly combo that often sets the internet in a frenzy. Trust her to dish out fashion and she will, whether in her workout outfits, loungewear, kaftan, ethereal gowns, or simple jeans and coat. Recently, the actress made everyone’s jaw drop with her fashion game at an award show. Malaika Arora turned into an angel as she wore a pristine white gown and nailed the look.

Malaika Arora turned muse for Rache Gilbert as she picked an enchanting gown called, The Riccardo Gown, from her bridal collection. The sophisticated and billowing gown featured an off-shoulder with a plunging neckline. It had frame-hugging details, an elaborate bow, cinched waist, and a floor-sweeping train. For accessories, she wore a statement gold ring, a golden embellished box clutch and strappy heels. For her makeup, she chose flawless and glowing skin with double-winged black and white eyeliner, blushed cheeks and hot red lip colour.

She wrapped up her look with a pulled-back open hair.

Check out her look here:

Previously, Malaika Arora wore a stunning voluminous black gown. The outfit was by Amit Aggarwal and featured one-shoulder and latex details on the gown. It had a floor-sweeping train which was used creatively for the photoshoot. The actress opted for minimal makeup and sported subtle smokey eyes. She rounded off her look by pulling her hair back into a bun with a few loose strands falling softly on her face.

Malaika Arora looked ravishing in this blood-red gown from the shelves of Eda. The strapless gown features a tube neckline and a long train. She looked regal as she opted for a gold choker necklace and dewy glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow and glossy lips.

Style your outfits effortlessly just like Malaika Arora does. She opted for a tangerine fringed silhouette dress with spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She accessorized the outfit with silver heels. For hair, she opted for loose curls. For makeup, she chose radiant skin, black eyeliner, glossy lips and highlighter on the cheeks.

Malaika Arora donned this holographic pleated dress and looked absolutely sexy. The metallic dress is from the shelves of Gemmy Maalouf which featured a plunging neckline and flowy skirt. She opted for a colourful and bright eye shadow with bronzed cheeks and nude lips. She chose strappy heels and bangles for accessories.

Which One Is Your Favourite?

