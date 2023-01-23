Malaika Arora is a style star in her own right since she can always be counted on to deliver captivating looks. The celebrity has an extensive collection of dresses and evening gowns that help her stand out at every event she attends. Malaika has rekindled her fans’ affection for her by sharing photos of herself from a recent photo shoot. It depicts the celebrity wearing a midnight blue gown with a thigh-high slit. Even her supporters, including her close friend Farah Khan, praised her.

Malaika Arora posted images from her most recent photo shoot on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, the celebrity is wearing a gown from the Club L London apparel line that is midnight blue. Malaika’s appearance in the outfit was styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani. You are not alone if you loved her gorgeous avatar. Looking sexy, said Farah Khan of Kameeni. “Fiyah," was written by Regina Cassandra. “Stunner," said Vidya Malavade in reaction. A few netizens praised Malaika by using the emojis of fire and the heart.

Advertisement

Look down for our download on her attire:

Malaika Arora’s dark blue velvet dress has a round neckline, full-length sleeves, a thigh-baring slit on the front, a maxi-length hemline, gathered accents, and a figure-hugging style emphasising her attractive frame.

Malaika accessorised the gorgeous dress with statement-making jewellery, including a pearl necklace with a silver pendant, and embellished strappy high-heel heels from Christian Louboutin.

Advertisement

Ultimately, Malaika’s glam options were sparkling pink smokey eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude pink lip colour, darkened brows, flushed cheekbones, sharp contouring, and shining highlighter. Finally, center-parted open wavy hair completed the look.

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor are currently dating on the personal front. She made her OTT debut at work with the reality series Moving In With Malaika.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here