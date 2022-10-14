Malaika Arora Is A Big-Time Foodie; Here's Proof

Malaika Arora is a fitness buff and a food enthusiast and her Instagram is proof. The proficient dancer and yoga expert not only enjoys eating healthy bowls of meals at home but also steps out to try new dishes regularly. Currently, the actress is on a vacation with her beau Arjun Kapoor in London and relishing some local food before she gets back to the country and dives into work again. Recently, the 48-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories to give her audiences a sneak peek into all that she’s been eating on her whirlwind trip.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a photo of her scrumptious breakfast that included pancakes, toast, and some avocado on toast with burrata. The story also contained a plate of French toast topped with some peaches and berries, maple syrup, and a glass of smoothie. She captioned the picture: “Breakfast — carbs are my favourite macro for strength." In the photo, the actress could be seen in an off-white and black striped winter top, which she paired with blue denim and black boots to keep warm in London’s biting cold.

Additionally, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star also posted a picture of a scrumptious pizza and revealed that it was her “number one weakness". The pizza in question was a truffle pizza, dotted with freshly shaved truffles. It’s safe to mention that this is not the first time that Malaika has tempted her fans with delicious food pictures on her Instagram. Take a look at a few more that she has posted over the last several months.

Take a look at this delicious platter of sushi, sashimi, and rice rolls studded with edamame beans. The Japanese-inspired platter looked delicious and was served with an array of dipping sauces.

Malaika here enjoyed a bowl of rice, curry, and kebabs from her brand Nude Bowls which she started during the pandemic.

Take a look at this box of festive sweets that are dotted with almonds.

