Malaika Arora Is The Ultimate Queen Of Fashion, Here’s Why

Malaika Arora is one such Bollywood celebrity who loves to stay at the top of her fashion game. For every public appearance, the actress has always dished out her A-game and made her fans swoon. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star aces every look with utmost elegance and takes the glamour quotient up by many notches. From her curve-defining gowns to full-of drama pantsuits, Malaika has a knack for leaving fashion enthusiasts all excited and amazed with her picks and is a favourite of the paparazzi.

Here’s a sneak peek into her Instagram fashion diaries which are filled with haute-couture with a dash of panache-

You can trust Malaika to add some drama to her outfit. Recently, the actress turned muse for designer Gaurav Gupta. She wore a stunning white gown that was absolutely breathtaking. The sleeveless sculpted white gown is adorned with embellishments and features a close neckline, tiered ruffles, and sheer panels. She chucked her accessories for this look and chose glamorous makeup with glossy brown lips, subtle smokey eyes and beaming highlighter. For a polished look, she pulled her hair into a sleek braid.

Channelling her inner boss, Malaika picked a three-piece suit from the shelves of Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. She paired it with a silver sequin top from the designer label RSVP by Nykaa Fashion. She opted for glowy makeup and flaunted her perfectly chiselled jawline.

Malaika Arora, literally, stole the spotlight in this edgy black-and-white ensemble. She picked a monochromatic asymmetrical top with white strings. She paired it with tight-fitted black leggings with white designs over them. She slayed the look, as she layered her outfit with a black jacket. What made the outfit look ‘too hot to handle’ was the addition of pointed black boots that instantly elevated her look.

Malaika Arora looked absolutely dreamy in this Naeem Khan multi-coloured chic tassel dress. The gown featured a plunging neckline with sequins and tassel work. Malaika looked ravishing as she opted to keep her hair down and subtle yet glowy makeup.

She is cool and uber chic and this outfit is all the proof you need. Malaika raised the mercury levels in this all-blue outfit. The diva wore a Versace bralette with a plunging neckline. She paired it with flared trousers and a matching jacket making a statement. She accessorised her look with a white bangle and sunglasses. For the makeup, she opted for matching blue kohled eyes and minimal makeup.

