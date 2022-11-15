Malaika Arora Kickstarts Her Week With Danda Yoga; Here’s Why You Should Do It Too

Owing to her enthusiasm for fitness, Malaika Arora is ageing like a fine wine. Adding yoga into the daily regimen accompanies a surfeit of benefits. From stretching a range of muscles to reducing belly fat, it has countless advantages. Out of all the workouts, Danda Yoga is one of the actress’s favourites for this week. By the end of this article, it may become your favourite too. Malaika along with Sarva – Yoga Studios, dropped a post on Instagram where one can see Malaika exploring the new Yoga technique, Danda Yoga. Along with the video, they mentioned the plethora of its benefits in the caption. Know all the reasons why Danda Yoga is worth the hype.

If you are looking for ways to get rid of your stubborn belly fat, your prayers have been answered. Danda yoga is a fabulous workout for reducing belly fat, especially the one accumulated around the waist. It stretched the muscles of the arms, legs, and spine. Performing the respective yoga also relaxes the muscles of our entire body.

Inculcating a prop such as a bottle of water or towel enhances the workout and gives one a welcomed break.

A few days ago, the actress posted another video in collaboration with the Sarva- Yoga Studies. One can see Malaika performing balancing yoga in the video. The benefit of this flow is that in addition to improving body balance and stability, it also works on your hips, groins as well as shoulders.

Some other benefits of this flow are:

It opens up one’s chest and lungs.

Stimulates one’s abdominal organs.

Aids in improving one’s circulation and respiration.

Previously, Malaika posted a video in which she can be seen performing the three-legged downward-facing dog pose.

The benefits of this pose are as follows:

It burns stubborn fat.

Improves one’s body posture.

Enhances one’s core strength.

Aids in body toning.

Rejuvenates the brain.

Stretched one’s torso.

Want to be as fit as Malaika? Add these Yoga asanas into your routine.

