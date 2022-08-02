Malaika Arora Looks No Less Than A Goddess In Blumarine's Thigh-High Slit Dress

When has Malaika not impressed us? With time the word ‘eternal’ has become synonymous with her name. She knows the right way to carry almost all kinds of clothes in the world and nobody does justice to them like her.

Recently, our favourite Mala stunned her way through our hearts yet again in a halter-neck Blumarine yellow thigh-high slit sleek dress. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri this minimal monotone flowy dress is everything that we can ever dream of.

Malaika is someone who will make sure that her fans remember her look for a long long time and she hardly ever fails to achieve that.

The actress wore beautiful gold-strap stilettos to pair with the dress and accessorised her look with long drop earrings and simple rings.

Also, can we take a moment to appreciate Malaika’s golden-brown wavy hair? It simply added to her look and she did not forget to keep her make-up simple and dewy.

One cannot help but expect the literal best from her, right?

