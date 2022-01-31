Home » News » Lifestyle » Malaika Arora Posts Monday Move with Birthday Girl Amrita Arora with a Sweet Note for Her Sister

Malaika Arora posted a video of herself working out with her sister Amrita Arora as her Monday Move of the Week.
Malaika Arora's Move of the Week video featured sister Amrita Arora this week as January 31 was her birthday.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 31, 2022, 19:05 IST

Malaika Arora’s weekly ‘Move of the Week’ post got a little twist this Monday. Instead of the usual workout moves showing off her perfect body, Malaika decided to dedicate this one to her sister Amrita Arora. January 31 happens to be Amrita’s birthday, and Malaika posted the Monday Motivation video featuring her and Amrita working out together.

The video showed the celeb sisters doing oblique and ab crunches. While Malaika seemed to nail the tough moves, Amrita looked like she had a bit of a hard time carrying them out. Malaika posted the video with a sweet note dedicated to her sister, calling Amrita her favourite workout partner.

“I can’t keep calm because it’s @amuaroraofficial ‘s birthdayyyyyy!! And what better way to celebrate the day with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek! I have always enjoyed working out with a partner and @amuaroraofficial is undoubtedly my favourite. Who do you enjoy your workout sessions with? Practice these moves along with your partner(sister, brother, friend, kids, parents, spouse, your trainer, etc.) and share your posts with me and @sarvayogastudios," Malaika posted.

Amrita Arora is celebrating her 41st birthday today. To make this day special, her sister as well as her close friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor took to social media to write appreciation posts for the Golmaal Returns actress. Malaika shared a photo of the birthday girl cutting the cake and the Kapoor sisters along with her can be seen standing beside her wearing birthday caps.

first published: January 31, 2022, 19:05 IST