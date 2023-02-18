Malaika Arora Sets a New Bar for Stylish and Formal Wear; Looks Simply Stunning a Pantsuit

Malaika Arora is a true connoisseur of style. The actress is renowned for her impeccable sense of style. Malaika is renowned for always looking beautiful and trendy, whether she is pulling off a formal appearance or a casual one. The actor is capable of pulling off any ensemble, from decking out in all the finery and slaying a festive appearance to keeping it simple and at ease in a casual ensemble to slaying like a boss babe in formal wear. When Malaika’s followers want to step up their style game, they head to her Instagram profile, which is jam-packed with style ideas. The actor believes in keeping it modest, sophisticated, trendy, and most importantly, comfortable. This is the essence of Malaika’s fashion philosophy.

Malaika was recently spotted in Mumbai as she exited her cosmetics truck dressed to the nines. Malaika was captured by photographers as she was shooting in Goregaon, where she was rocking yet another formal ensemble with a twist. The actor dressed in a white bra with a low neckline, which he topped with an oversized pastel blue blazer with lapel collars and long sleeves. Also, the actor wore it with a matched pair of formal trousers in pale blue. Before entering the scene, Malaika patiently stood for the cameras in front of her cosmetics van and grinned heartily.

See at Malaika’s formal attire right here:

Malaika completed her ensemble for the day with a pair of chic white heels. The star finished off her look for the day by holding a diamond finger ring in one hand. Malaika looked as stunning as ever as she wore her hair open in wavy curls with a side part. To go with her formal outfit for the day, the star donned a simple makeup look. With nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue, Malaika looked magnificent.

