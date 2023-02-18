Home » News » Lifestyle » Malaika Arora Sets a New Bar for Stylish and Formal Wear; Looks Simply Stunning a Pantsuit

Malaika Arora Sets a New Bar for Stylish and Formal Wear; Looks Simply Stunning a Pantsuit

Malaika got out of her beauty van for a shoot in Goregaon and looked as lovely as ever in a blue pantsuit

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 11:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora once again nailed a formal ensemble with a twist. (Images: Instagram)
Malaika Arora once again nailed a formal ensemble with a twist. (Images: Instagram)

Malaika Arora is a true connoisseur of style. The actress is renowned for her impeccable sense of style. Malaika is renowned for always looking beautiful and trendy, whether she is pulling off a formal appearance or a casual one. The actor is capable of pulling off any ensemble, from decking out in all the finery and slaying a festive appearance to keeping it simple and at ease in a casual ensemble to slaying like a boss babe in formal wear. When Malaika’s followers want to step up their style game, they head to her Instagram profile, which is jam-packed with style ideas. The actor believes in keeping it modest, sophisticated, trendy, and most importantly, comfortable. This is the essence of Malaika’s fashion philosophy.

Malaika was recently spotted in Mumbai as she exited her cosmetics truck dressed to the nines. Malaika was captured by photographers as she was shooting in Goregaon, where she was rocking yet another formal ensemble with a twist. The actor dressed in a white bra with a low neckline, which he topped with an oversized pastel blue blazer with lapel collars and long sleeves. Also, the actor wore it with a matched pair of formal trousers in pale blue. Before entering the scene, Malaika patiently stood for the cameras in front of her cosmetics van and grinned heartily.

Advertisement

See at Malaika’s formal attire right here:

RELATED NEWS

Malaika completed her ensemble for the day with a pair of chic white heels. The star finished off her look for the day by holding a diamond finger ring in one hand. Malaika looked as stunning as ever as she wore her hair open in wavy curls with a side part. To go with her formal outfit for the day, the star donned a simple makeup look. With nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue, Malaika looked magnificent.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: February 18, 2023, 11:57 IST
last updated: February 18, 2023, 11:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Displays Curves In White Bikini While Holidaying In Kashmir, See The Diva's Sexiest Swimwear Looks

+8PHOTOS

Karishma Tanna Looks Smoking Hot In Blue Monokini During Kashmir Vacation, Check Out Her Sexy Swimwear Moments