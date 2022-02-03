Malaika Arora Sets Fitness Goals, Aces Dog Poses While Casper Watches

It is a known fact that Malaika Arora sets fitness goals whenever she takes to Instagram. From yoga to intensity workouts her fans are always in the know of the latest fitness trends.

And whenever it is not possible for her to step out, the actor makes sure that she does not miss her fitness sessions. So, recently when a situation like that arose she made sure that she attended her fitness session on Zoom.

Her fitness trainer Sarvesh Shashi recently took to Instagram to share several videos which show her practicing yoga.

The yoga routine, that Malaika is seen performing here, comes with multiple health benefits.

The actor is seen acing the Downward dog here and it helps in strengthening the upper and the lower body. Moreover, the downward dog provides assistance in in stimulating blood flow, improving the strength of the foot muscles and improving one’s posture.

The second asana, The Upward dog, opens up the chest and ensures that one’s back muscles are toned. Moreover, it stretches the spine and increases pressure on the wrists.

Other than that, Malaika’s regular yoga sessions do get shared either by the trainer or the actress herself.

The 47-year-old model and television personality has been working in collaboration with Sarva Yoga Studios and often shares new yoga asanas and props that can make the workout routine even more challenging.

