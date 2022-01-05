Malaika Arora Shows how Yoga can be Fun with a Stick

Malaika Arora is nothing short of a fitness icon for many who are inspired by her svelte figure and her Instagram feed is a proof. She regularly shares pictures and videos of her training regime, and inspires her fans to grab those yoga mats through her posts. In her latest post, Malaika is sure to take away your first Monday blues by motivating you with her latest yoga asana which had a fun twist to it. The asana was the first entry in Malaika’s Move of the Year series for 2022. It involved a core strengthening posture but included a stick as a prop.

Malaika tweaked the asana known as Parivrtta Trikonasana or the Revolved Triangle Pose to include a wooden stick in the regime. In her caption, she said that core strengthening asanas like Trikonasana were her favorite and that she liked adding some fun to these poses.

Advertisement

At the end of the post, Malaika also elaborately explained the process to perform the asana in a step by step format. However she cautioned people with back or neck injury to avoid performing it. So if you are reeling from the after effects of the weekend surrounding the New Year and are up for some challenge, here is how to perform the Parivrtta Trikonasana with a stick.

Start at the center of the mat, standing straight with your spine perpendicular to the ground.

After you place the stick on your shoulders, make sure you roll your arms around the stick to form the shape T with your body.

Legs should be kept 3-4 inches apart. The right foot should be facing the right side and the left toes should be tilted at an angle of 45 degrees.

Keep your chest open, torso in front and roll your shoulders back. As you inhale, twist your torso to the right.

As you exhale, bend down taking the left corner of the stick at the right side.

Drop the edge of the stick at the outside edge of your right foot.

Gaze towards the right palm.

Hold this pose for 10 seconds.

Repeat the steps on the other side as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.