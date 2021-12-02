Malaika Arora Sports Gucci x Balenciaga Jacket Worth 3.5 lakhs at Mumbai Airport

Malaika Arora’s stylish fashion always shines out – whether it’s her fancy ensembles for her on-screen appearances or when she’s spotted in the streets, walking her dog or on her way to the gym, the actress makes it a point to remain on our list of favorites with her style. The actress can pull off both traditional and Western looks with ease, wearing sequin shimmering sarees and a sports bra and cycling shorts. But another thing that often catches our attention is her airport looks. Recently, Malaika was spotted at the Mumbai airport showing off the Gucci x Balenciaga jacket.

Every diva has been dying to get her hands on the Gucci and Balenciaga collab collection since they were announced in April. In her birthday message to Natasha Poonawala, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among the first to flaunt her Gucci x Balenciaga jacket. Malaika, on the other hand, was seen wearing the same jacket as part of her airport ensemble.

Malaika was seen engaged in talks with Varun Dhawan at the airport. She was dressed in a casual athleisure style that included a black tank top which perfectly highlighted her toned abs. She paired it up with black tights and black pointed-toe ankle boots. Her all-black look was complemented by the Gucci x Balenciaga jacket from the brand’s most recent collaboration, which had a loose, baggy style. Malaika’s airport style was effortlessly chic and en-Vouge, with her hair pulled into a top-bun and a black mask and no makeup. However, it was the red nails that broke the monotony of the look.

The actress is frequently seen wearing pieces from both collections as well as carrying pricey purses and donning accessories. It’s no wonder that the fashionista got her hands on the latest collaboration between the two labels and flaunted it in all its splendour! Notably, the jacket costs about 3.5 lakhs and Balenciaga’s silhouette and Gucci’s logo are printed all over it.

What are your thoughts on Malaika’s look?

