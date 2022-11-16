Malaika Arora’s Fitness Trainer Recommends Effective Yoga Asanas To Stop Snoring

The idea of having a restful night’s sleep and waking up feeling mindful in the morning feels refreshing. However, snoring is one of the main reasons why many people may be denied this basic human pleasure. Snoring disrupts sleep, whether it is caused by you or someone sleeping next to you, leaving you tired and under-rested. Numerous factors, such as stress, obesity, smoking, sinus issues, circulatory issues, poor diet, a large tongue or tonsils, and ageing, can contribute to snoring. This causes sleep deprivation, which further leads to drowsiness, a sore throat, a higher risk of heart disease, a lower libido, and decreased concentration in the person.

Malaika Arora’s fitness trainer Sarvesh Shashi took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he discussed the problems caused by snoring. He said, “Snoring happens when the airflow in your threat gets restricted." He also stated that snoring may not only impair your sleep but also the person sleeping next to you.

Advertisement

Captioning the post, he wrote, “Snoring might not only affect your quality of sleep but also your bed partners. Work on your breathing quality and control your snoring with these simple practices." So, for overcoming the issue, Sarvesh shared three simple yoga practices, effective pranayamas, and asanas that can help you breathe extremely easily and manage your lifestyle issues.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Advertisement

This asana requires the practitioner to lie on his stomach with his feet hip-width apart and his arms by his side. With his knees folded, he should take his hands backwards and hold his ankles. While breathing in, lift your chest off the ground and pull your legs up and back. A person should maintain a stable posture while paying attention to his breathing. With a curved and taut body like a bow. Deep inhalations are taken. Legs and chest are brought to the ground after 15-20 seconds of exhaling.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

This asana is performed by kneeling and leaning back so that the hips rest on the heels. Palms are placed face up in between the knees with fingers spread open. While keeping your head tilted back, lean forward and take large, slow breaths through your nose. Breathe for a few seconds, then open your mouth and stick out your tongue before exhaling forcefully.

Advertisement

Bhramari Pranayama (Humming Bee Pranayama)

Advertisement

In the asana, the ears are closed with the thumb while the index finger is placed on the forehead and the other three fingers are placed on the base of the nose, softly touching the eyes. Inhale deeply and hold your breath for a few seconds before forcefully exhaling through the nostrils with a humming/buzzing sound like a bee. This inhalation/exhalation should be done from the lungs with as little abdominal movement as possible. It started with 10-12 repetitions and gradually increased to 25-30 repetitions, according to the National Library of Medicine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkfMtizQnBM

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here