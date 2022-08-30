Malaika Arora’s Style Quotient is the Perfect Mood Board for Wedding Outfits

If you have a wedding to attend in the next few months, then take inspiration from Malaika Arora’s stylish wardrobe. Known for breaking stereotypes when it comes to her fashion choices, the fitness and style guru has always made her own fashion rules and followed her heart when it comes to making an entrance.

Malaika recently adorned a gorgeous Manish Malhotra lehenga to Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. The ivory chikankari hand embroidered lehenga was paired with a blouse featuring delicate floral artwork on the sleeves and shoulders, in raised Resham outlines, and sequins and beaded embellishments, with a sequin encrusted bodice, highlighted with 3D flowers.

An unconventional choice for a party, Malaika’s bold choice of clothing might just become a trend this wedding season. Here’s a look at some of Malaika’s glamorous, chic and elegant fashion choices you opt for at various functions during the wedding season.

COCKTAIL PARTY

If you are someone who likes to keep it glamorous but isn’t interested in a gown or dress, then this Ralph Russo pantsuit is the perfect look for you. The three-piece ensemble features a blazer and trousers adorned with sequins and a sheer top in matching hues. The look is completed with a scarf. The anti-fit silhouette and sparkling embellishments is definitely a party starter or ice-breaker this wedding season.

MEHENDI & HALDI

Mehendi and haldi ceremonies are generally intimate affairs and celebrated with close family and friends. And things do get messy when it comes to applying haldi or mehendi. Take inspiration from Malaika’s hassle free kurta designed by Payal Khandwala. The versatile mustard kurta features bold chrysanthemum prints and can be paired with lounge pants, straight fit trousers, or even denims.

SANGEET

Sangeet ceremonies are always about dance and having a good time. Don’t invest in an outfit that restricts your movement on the dance floor. If you want to keep it desi and contemporary at the same time, then Tarun Tahiliani’s foil jersey concept saree with a contemporary version of classic gilet is what you need. It is adorned in Byzantium-inspired embroideries and a dangling mix of Swarovski pearls, emeralds, and rubies. The sari with a jacket combination is classy, chic and will add the necessary drama to your overall look.

WEDDING

You could drape a sari or a lehenga depending on what makes you comfortable. Ahead of any wedding function, ensure you reach on time. This traditional Anamika Khanna lehenga exudes elegance. The red lehenga paired with an embroidered blouse comes with a dupatta with intricate thread work.

RECEPTION

There’s nothing sexier than a sari. Malaika Arora stuns in a Dilnaz Karbhary sequin sheathed net sari paired with a pearl-diamond bustier. The ivory hue plays the perfect canvas and enhances the intricate detailing on the sari. You could either wear the bustier or you could add a pop of colour of your choice. Make your ensemble interesting with something different, something unconventional this wedding season.

