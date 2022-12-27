Home » News » Lifestyle » Malaika Arora’s Trainer Lists Three Asanas To Get Rid Of Shoulder Pain

Malaika Arora’s Trainer Lists Three Asanas To Get Rid Of Shoulder Pain

Malaika Arora’s personal trainer Sarvesh Shashi has given a few tips to relieve that biting pain in our bones

Malaika Arora’s personal trainer Sarvesh Shashi has given a few tips to relieve that biting pain in our bones (Images: Instagram)

We often tend to ignore minor health issues we face. Until and unless it turns fatal or causes disruption in our daily routines. We probably don’t think much about our shoulders until one of them starts hurting right? Do we? But simple daily activities like brushing and drying your hair, carrying a heavy bag or grabbing something overhead can all seem impossible with shoulder pain.

As you get older, you’re more likely to suffer from shoulder pain caused by a number of factors. The pain can be mild to excruciating, and it can occur gradually or suddenly. Our lifestyle makes it worse for us. We spend long hours sitting in front of screens. Our mobility is restricted to our chairs and many are not aware of the correct postures that can reduce shoulder ailments. The result is muscle stiffness and joint pain.

But don’t worry, it’s not as bad as it sounds. Malaika Arora’s personal trainer Sarvesh Shashi has given a few tips to relieve that biting pain in our bones.

He said, “Shoulder pain can be scoffed off as a normal phenomenon. But it can be extremely painful and occur at times when you won’t expect it. It is essential to take precautions and relieve them immediately. Practice these 3 asanas regularly."

These are the three yoga asanas he is talking about in the video-

Eagle Arms

Eagle arms is a standing balance posture that helps you maintain focus while also providing a deep hip stretch that opens up the back of the lungs and tests your mind and body awareness. In Sanskrit, it is also known as Garudasana.

Cat cow pose

This asana helps to improve posture and balance. Experts say it is ideal for those with shoulder and back pain. It is also known as Chakravakasana. This also helps you relax and ease some of the day’s stress after work. Additionally, it also stimulates the kidneys and the adrenal glands.

Thread The Needle Pose

Thread the Needle can help relieve stiffness and pain in your back, shoulders, and neck. This yoga posture, while difficult to master, can provide a great stretch through the chest and shoulders. It also necessitates a gentle twisting motion to stretch and loosen the muscles in the lower back. If you have chronic shoulder or back pain, this posture can help gently loosen and relax the muscles.

