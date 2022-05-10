Man Writes 'Hug Here' in Front of His House; Here's What Happened Next

There is no fixed time to showcase your love for your dear ones. An Instagram reel shared by Viral Hog is going viral for all the right reasons — making people realise the importance of telling their loved ones what they mean to them.

The reel starts with a man writing “hug here" on the road in front of his house. After a short while, his partner stepped out and gave him a tight hug. The reel was followed by an aerial shot of the beautifully written message “Hug Here", embellished with hearts all around it.

As the reel proceeded, two friends passed by. First, they didn’t notice the message. After realising something amiss, they returned and read the message. Both friends then embraced each other.

Advertisement

Next, three friends passed by the road when one of them read the message. After reading the message, they embraced each other. A couple was then seen in the reel. They also hugged each other adorably after reading the message.

It was followed by four friends passing through that message point. Two of them hugged each other after reading the message. One of them seemed a bit irritated after reading it and continued walking. This person was criticised by many users in the comment section for depicting an unfriendly attitude towards such a wonderful message.

The reel ended with two friends hugging each other after reading the message.

The comment section of the post was flooded with comments praising the person for his idea. Many wrote that they were inspired to implement this idea in front of their house, others applauded the wonderful gesture calling it the perfect method to bring people close to each other. Rest wrote that it was the coolest method of spreading the love they had seen to date.

Advertisement

The reel was shared on Monday and has garnered over 80,000 views.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.