Manage Your High Sugar Level by Preparing ‘Diabetic-Friendly’ Thali

Diabetes is a health condition in which blood sugar rises above the normal level. This puts people at risk of many other illnesses from hypertension to heart diseases. Earlier, diabetes was commonly seen in middle-aged and elderly people. However, now with the changing lifestyle, the illness has become common in young people as well. It is easy to manage diabetes by opting for simple lifestyle changes such as working out, proper sleep, stress management and regular check-ups. One of the most important things that a person with diabetes should keep in mind is having healthy food.

Diet plays a major role in controlling blood sugar levels in people. They need to have portion control of different nutrients and have to play smart with choosing the right things to add to their plate if they are diabetic. Let’s look at what a thali of a person’s diabetes should include:

Advertisement

Lots of Fibre

Fibres are the magical nutrient that slows down the delivery of glucose to the blood. Adding a lot of fibrous items to your plate improves digestion and also lowers the blood sugar level. Try to add fibrous fruit like apples, oranges, and papaya to your diet at different times of the day. Emphasise on Protein

Protein is one of the most essential nutrients a body needs. People with diabetes need to consume a lesser amount of carbohydrates, so they need protein to get energy. Protein breaks into energy without shooting up the glucose level, hence, it’s a powerful tool to manage diabetes. However, one should keep a check on what protein source they are taking, and avoid ones that are high in carbs and fats. Low Fat

Unhealthy fats increase the bad cholesterol which in turn results in high blood pressure and high blood sugar. It is advisable to have a low amount of fats and healthy ones to prevent the rise of high blood sugar levels. Try to use cold-pressed oils. Olive oil is the best choice for people with diabetes due to the presence of antioxidant tyrosol in it. Healthy carbs

One doesn’t have to cut down carbs from their diet completely to control their sugar level. Instead, switch to healthy carbs such as oats and barley which help in keeping the sugar levels down. Barley has soluble fibres which prevent carbohydrates to be absorbed at a faster rate which is important to stop shooting up glucose levels.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.