Managing Cholesterol to Treating Fungal Infection, Amazing Health Benefits Of Oregano Oil

The oregano plant is full of properties. Oregano, a fragrant herb, is well known as an ingredient in Italian food. However, oregano is also concentrated into an oil and it is made by extracting the leaves and twigs of the oregano plant. Oregano oil is loaded with antioxidants and powerful compounds that have proven to deal with a lot of health problems.

Oregano oil is useful both ways as one can consume it or can apply it to the skin. Today we are going to share various other health benefits of oregano oil.

Cholesterol Management: Oregano oil has been effective in controlling cholesterol levels. Intake of a small amount of oregano oil after each meal leads to a reduction of LDL cholesterol, which is one of the main causes of clogged arteries that further lead to heart disease.

Promotes Good Digestive System: Oregano Oil is very much effective in dealing with digestive problems like abdominal cramps, bloating, irritable bowel movements, and many more. This oil is also useful to fight against the various bacteria that cause digestive discomfort.

Treat Fungal Infection: Oregano oil is rich in thymol, which helps treat various kinds of fungal infections that are affecting the skin, including toenail fungus, yeast infections, athlete’s foot, and many more.

Oregano Oil Helps Improve Arthritis: Oregano oil is also rich in an effective component called morphine when used as a pain killer. And due to this, the oil can deeply penetrate the skin down to the synovial fluid in the joints. And help to surpass the pain and inflammation.

Oregano Oil Helps Skin And Hair: Oregano oil has antibacterial and antifungal properties that fight against dandruff problems. Moreover, it is also good for our scalp and helps prevent scalp irritation usually caused by the use of any synthetic chemicals.

