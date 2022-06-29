Manali to Darjeeling, 5 Affordable Destinations For College Students

College days are the best days of our lives. During our college days, planning trips with friends is all we dream of. And getting permission from parents is also not that difficult. So if you, too, are a college student looking for a good location to travel to with your friends, we got you covered.

Here’re are 5 affordable destinations for college students:

Manali: Planning a trip to Manali can prove to be memorable for youths who are fond of enjoying camping, adventures, and bone fire. A visit to the Atal Tunnel and Solang Valley present here can add to your trip.

Visit Ladakh: Ladakh is such a beautiful place that you must go there at least once. Visit the Pangong Lake and also experience the unblemished water at your feet. Do not forget to try the Yak Safari with your gang through the glacial valleys.

Go Goa: Planning a trip to Goa could also be the best option for the youth who are fond of seeing the sea view and enjoying the beach. Especially for the youth who are fond of nightlife and parties, there are many options to have fun in Goa like sports, fishing, cruise parties, and a dolphin tour. Goa can prove to be the perfect destination for you.

Fun in Rishikesh: Although Rishikesh is a cultural place with world-renowned temples, it is also famous for water sports such as river rafting. It is heaven for water sports lovers and an enthusiastic experience for youths to raft in the fresh waters of River Ganga. So you can count on this place.

Darjeeling: Darjeeling is the best weekend travel destination. The green tree plantations, beautiful mountainscapes, ancient forests, quaint houses, and friendly people with the world-famous Darjeeling special Tea. And don’t forget to take a ride on the Toy Train. If you have a group that loves picturesque scenes, a cool climate, and a glimpse of the mighty Himalayas at a very affordable price, Darjeeling is for you.

