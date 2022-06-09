Manali to Ladakh, Visit These Hill Stations To Take a Break From June Heat

Summers are here, most of us want a break from this heat, don’t we? As soon as the holidays begin, people start making plans to go on a trip. And if you, too, are looking for a perfect destination for June, we got you covered.

Usually, people like to go to some hill station for the summer holidays. In June, you can make the most of your vacation by exploring these places.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Travelling to Manali to enjoy the summer holidays in June is the first choice for many people. People are fond of adventure activities like rafting, skiing and camping, a visit to Rohtang Pass and Spiti Valley of Himachal can make your trip a lot more fun.

Darjeeling, West Bengal: The name of Darjeeling, one of the most beautiful hill stations of West Bengal, is included in the famous tourist spots of summer. Here, you can enjoy the beautiful views of the famous Tiger Hill by travelling on a toy train.

Ladakh: You can also plan a trip to Ladakh to enjoy the holidays in June. There are many famous places for mountain climbing and jeep safaris. A trip to Ladakh can be the best option for bikers and cyclists.

Mount Abu, Rajasthan: Mount Abu, the famous hill station of Rajasthan, is one of the famous tourist spots. Especially with the onset of the monsoon in June, the view of Mount Abu starts looking very beautiful. Plan a visit to Mount Abu today.

Kerala: Monsoon starts knocking in Kerala in June. You can also plan a trip to Kerala to get relief from the heat. Many famous hill stations located in Kerala can make your holidays memorable.

Enjoy your summer holidays by travelling to these beautiful places.

