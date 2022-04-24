Manav Ekta Diwas 2022: Significance and Life of Baba Gurbachan Singh

April 24 is celebrated as Manav Ekta Diwas. The day is dedicated to the martyr Satguru Baba Gurbachan Singh Maharaj. His teachings and values are something everyone should learn from and incorporate in their lives. On this day in 1980, he sacrificed his life for the entire humanity. The day also goes by the name Human Unity Day outside India. This name is prevalent in English speaking countries.

Baba Gurbachan Singh was a saint who preached brotherhood to the masses through spiritual awakening. He was the third guru of the Sant Nirankari Sect. He was assassinated on April 24, 1980. This happened due to the popularity of the mission increasing exponentially and the opposition’s dislike for the same. Hence, the day is observed as the Manav Ekta Diwas.

Baba Gurbachan Singh was known for always encouraging his peers of Nirankari Mission to be helpful and resourceful, “Blood should flow in veins, not in drains," he preached during Sikh insurgency.

Advertisement

Born in Peshawar, Pakistan, he was a quiet kid. During partition, he served at the Wah refugee camp. He was then made the administrator of the camp for his good work. His wife Kulwant Kaur was given the title ‘Rajmata’ by Baba Avatar Singh, the father of Gurbachan Singh.

Baba Gurbachan Singh was actively involved in social programs to uplift communities and travelled the world along with his wife to spread the words of peace and truth. He helped people in various ways through his spiritual teachings and much more. Mass marriages, setting up schools and colleges, and helping addicts with rehabilitation were few of the revolutionary steps taken by him to help people around the world.

Various events are organized around the world to observe Manav Ekta Diwas in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Kuwait, Bahrain, New Zealand, Nepal, Australia, Canada, Greece and of course India.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.