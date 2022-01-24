Manfred Thierry Mugler: Kim Kardashian to Beyonce, Celebs Who Wore French Designer’s Iconic Outfits

A visionary, couturier, director, photographer and perfumer, Manfred Thierry Mugler’s innovative and rebellious journey in the world of fashion may have come to a stop, but he has left behind a treasure chest of extraordinary creations. Mugler, who passed away on Sunday, has left fashion connoisseurs across the globe heartbroken. Having reigned the red carpet for more than 50 years, the French courtier has created an array of iconic looks adorned by international celebrities. From creating ensembles for Beyonce’s ‘I Am World Tour’ in 2010 to Kim Kardashians ‘Wet Look’ from MET GALA 2019, Mugler’s outlook towards fashion has always been a breath of fresh air. Taking a walk down memory lane, here’s a look at some of iconic looks adorned by celebrities that will be etched in the history of fashion forever.

>Kim Kardashian

From red carpet to Halloween costumes, Mugler has been reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s go-to designer for all things drama. At the MET Gala event in 2019, Kim Kardashian stepped on the red carpet wearing a latex dress adorned with crystal beads that gave an illusion of her stepping out of the ocean. Mugler has posted her look on Instagram and wrote: Getting out of the Pacific straight to the #MetGala red carpet to shine like the brightest star! Iconic “Wet Look" is #BeyondCouture ! @KimKardashian is a #Muglerized #Camp Art piece (sic). But the bond between Kim and Mugler didn’t end there, on various occasions Kim has given life to Mugler’s vision. She fulfilled her inner cowgirl fantasy last year, when she rocked a futuristic cowgirl suit designed by Mugler.

>Cardi B> Advertisement

Last year when Cardi B attended Mugler’s exhibition, she took to Instagram and wrote: Truly one of my favorite creative minds in the WORLD! (sic). Another die-hard fan of all things Mugler, is American rapper Cardi B. Remember the Grammys when she recreated Mugler’s iconic dress from his 20th anniversary collection Cirque d’hiver? Cardi B looked boisterous in the vintage creation dripping in pearls. When you think of Cardi B, you think big and bold and that’s exactly why she beautifully blends in with Mugler’s design aesthetics. In 2021, Mugler took to Instagram and posted a complementary note for Cardi Be. He wrote: Since the first time I heard your genius name, I was seduced. Then we did this legendary high class show at the #Grammys. Totally in love with with you, and now I adore you!!! Your talent, excellent taste, true honest beautiful personality and beauty !! Cardi you are brillant !! (sic).

>Beyonce

Queen Bee’s concerts have been graced by ensembles designed by Mugler. One of her iconic concert I am World Tour in 2010, saw the R & B singer wear an array of outfits designed by Mugler. Be it the The ART of the Catwalk - bustier from 1992 or the gold bodycon suit, Beyonce has nailed every Mugler look with elan. Music concerts have been Mugler’s playground when it comes to experimentation, and we love how he complemented Beyonce’s fierce energy with his avant-garde creations.

>Lady Gaga

Remember Lady Gaga’s famous song Telephone by Lady Gaga featuring Beyonce. Well, the hitmaker was seen wearing a black and white ensemble designed by Thierry Mugler in the music video. The iconic look was teamed with a fascinator, which is one of Mugler’s favourite accessories and has been part of his runway shows and fashion exhibits.

>Madonna

In 1986, pop star Madonna featured on the cover page of US Magazine Life wearing Thierry Mugler’s 1986 S/S gold sequined strapless cocktail dress. Corsets have played an integral role in all Mugler outfits and still hold a special place in all his fashion exhibits. The glitz and glamour of this corset enhanced Madonna looks on the cover and is one of her iconic looks till date.

