Manidra Wirk, Srishti Kaur, Sasha Revankar and Isha Khanna, Women Led Brands That Ruled IBFW Showcase

India Beach Fashion Week showcased an array of women led brands that stole the show at the two-day fashion festival. Ensembles rooted in culture in myriad shades and patterns that resonate with the modern Indian woman were presented by fashion designers Mandira Wirk, Srishti Kaur, Sasha Revankar and Isha Khanna.

Each designer brought the runway alive with their latest collections that celebrated their vision for their respective brands. From resort wear, avant-garde surface texturing to celebrating age-old techniques in modern silhouettes, each collection was unique in their own way.

In conversation with News18, each designer spoke about the inspiration behind the collection. Here’s what they had to say:

Mandira Wirk

Mandira Wirk brought her colourful and glamorous Valentine Holiday Edit resort wear collection to the IBFW Showcase. Immersed in prints, sequins and glamorous silhouettes, the show celebrated Mandira’s entry into the world of resort wear. Designed for the modern Indian woman who loves to travel and celebrate life through fashion, the collection was a breath of fresh air. Speaking about her collection, Mandira said, “It is luxurious resort wear. The fabrics, the silhouettes, the draping, the detailing is done in a more luxurious way. The collection is for anybody who is going on holiday or a destination wedding." With chiffons and satins highlighted in the collection, the designs included a lot of industrial pleating, gold chains, sequins with prints. “It’s flowy, it’s romantic. We have kaftans, layered dresses, pantsuits, rompers, we have everything that will essentially go from day to evening wear," adds Mandira.

Sasha Revankar

Giving the traditional saree a modern twist, the One Minute Saree by Sasha Revankar made its runway debut with the Saree, No Sorry collection at India Beach Fashion Week. Elated to make her first-ever showcase in India, Sasha who looked radiant in black sequin saree, gave the audience a glimpse into her world of one minute sarees. From sparkly sequin georgette sarees to tie-n-dye sarees, the runway turned into a masterclass when model Prakshi Goyal demonstrated on how to drape the saree from the collection. A simple clip and drape, the saree definitely is going to save a lot of time. Speaking about the hassle free initiative and creating a brand that resonates with every modern India woman, Sasha Revankar says, “As a brand we are very oriented towards the younger generation, and wanted to make the saree popular again, so we chose sarees that would appeal to a younger audience." The best part about these sarees is that you don’t have to worry about the underskirt anymore, the lining serves as a petticoat or you could wear shorts under it, suggests Sasha. Popular for the traditional sarees that you can drape in one minute, Sasha shares that the brand’s USP is its traditional sarees that cater to every occasion and event.

Srishti Kaur

Fashion designer Srishti Kaur definitely knows how to throw a fashion party on the runway. The designer’s collection Youth Bonkers, was a celebration of chic, bold and edgy styles. Speaking about the inspiration behind the collection, Srishti says, “The idea behind this collection is youth going crazy with fashion, all bonkers with fashion. And that’s the actual theme of the collection - Youth Bonkers. This generation does not want to play safe, instead they want to go all out and experiment with fashion. They want to do something out of the box. And that was the only vibe of the collection." From sheer net, cotton to khadi, satin, the OTT collection saw models from every walk of life and age group sashay the runway with elan.

Isha Khanna

Fashion designer Isha Khanna’s collection Amaltaas, which means Golden Shower was dedicated to the brides of today. From lehengas to co-ord sets, Isha experimented with colours and the age-old traditional technique bandhini. Bandhini, the main star of her eclectic collection, was Isha’s way of celebrating and reviving the technique through prints in her resort wear collection. “In today’s world, brides want to wear fresh bright colours and the collection is very vibrant as well as culturally rooted. I have used a lot of bandhini prints and hand embroidery. I have tried to present the bandhini in a way, so that modern brides can use it. Bandhini is a traditional technique but I wanted to display it in such a way, so that it looks modern yet classic." The highlight of this collection was that each piece can be worn as separates as well as can be mixed and matched with other designs in the collection.

