Manish Malhotra Announced as the Grand Finale Designer of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

After receiving an overwhelming response in Delhi for his bridge line Diffuse at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI in March 2022, celebrated costume and fashion designer Manish Malhotra returns to the city of dreams, Mumbai, with Lakmé UnapologeticallyMÉ X Manish Malhotra Diffuse Grand Finale.

In 2022, Manish Malhotra introduced Diffuse, a conscious-priced bridge line to welcome an already-existing audience into the fold. The inspiration behind the bridge line is about finding one’s core and self. Attainable and accessible for the younger demographic, the line also made a splash with prints, Manish Malhotra’s first of forever.

According to Manish, this generation believes in ‘it’s ok to go ahead and break the rules, not follow a definitive pattern and that sometimes leads to great innovations. Known for making every outfit special and celebratory, Diffuse also perfectly blends the designer’s classic glamour with ample room for self-expression.

The oscillation between couture and diffusion requires a lot of planning, research, and, most importantly, a shift in the mindset of the entire team working on it. The line became a go-to style for celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Nysa Devgn, Neetu Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Janhvi Kapoor to name a few.

The coming together of two strong entities in fashion and beauty only means it’s going to be one helluva extravagant showcase. In an earlier interview with News18, Manish Malhotra shared that Diffuse is all about breaking the binary constructs of society. Similarly, Lakmé’s campaign #UnapologeticallyMÉ celebrates those who proudly embrace beauty and inspire all to confidently amplify their love for fashion and beauty.

Commenting on the campaign, Harman Dhillon, vice president, skincare & colour cosmetics, at Hindustan Unilever Limited said, “As India’s first and biggest makeup brand and premium skincare brand, Lakmé has always taken pride in leading the narrative on fashion and beauty and is now raising the impact at this intersection. The #UnapologeticallyMÉ campaign celebrates and champions every woman’s right to pursue her passion for beauty unapologetically. It is a campaign whose philosophy will also be brought alive at the grand finale of the Lakmé Fashion Week, along with new product launches to equip Indian women to be unapologetically beautiful."

