Manish Malhotra Captures Ankita Lokhande’s Noor in Two Exquisite Bridal Couture Lehengas

Taking big fat Indian weddings to the next level, was actor Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding festivities. The couple who tied the knot on December 14, saw Ankita celebrate her golden moment in an exquisite Manish Malhotra lehenga. Living every minute of her golden moment in a Manish Malhotra ensemble which took 1600 hours of elaborate craftsmanship, Ankita looked stunning as she walked down the aisle. Manish Malhotra shared the couple’s wedding photos on his Instagram stories and wished the couple. He wrote: @lokhandeankita beautiful bride in all gold…Many congratulations gorgeous couple…lots of love (sic)."

The bridal lehenga which was from the Nooraniyat collection was adorned with gold crystal beads and antique zardozi with geometric artwork. Complementing the voluminous hand embroidered lehenga was the sheer trailing veil with tassel detailing. The ensemble was draped by sari drapist Aparana Golatkar and was styled by fashion stylist Priyanka Castelinno. She wore a traditional jewellery set by Raniwala 1881 which featured a traditional necklace set in stones, a pair of earrings and a matha patti.

On the other hand, Vicky Jain opted for a Manish Malhotra ivory sherwani embellished in beige dori and vintage zardozi embroidery. He paired it with an ivory dhoti and custom-made Manish Malhotra shoes.

Before the wedding ceremony, Ankita sizzled in a silver lehenga she wore for her sangeet ceremony. The sangeet, which was attended by her close friends and family, also saw her Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut in attendance. Adorned with sequins, beads, and feathers, the lehenga added sparkle not just to the outfit but also to Ankita’s personality, who rocked the dance floor all night. The organza lehenga with a mix of gunmetal and silver was adorned with different shapes of sequins. The feathers on the dupatta added extra drama to the overall ensemble.

The spectacular pre-wedding festivities included a haldi, mehendi, an engagement and sangeet functions which were attended by array of celebrities from the TV and film industry including producer Ekta Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mrunal Thakur, Prarthana Behere, and Arti Singh among others. With love, dance and lots of entertainment taking centre stage, each function was cherished and celebrated with pizazz.

