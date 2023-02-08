Manish Malhotra Captures Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Love in Hues of Royalty and Magic

The much awaited wedding pictures of Bollywood’s power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are here and we can’t keep calm. Straight out of a fairytale, Kiara and Sidharth celebrated their special love in custom Manish Malhotra ensembles and jewellery.

Their momentous journey which was filled with magic and love, saw the couple solemnise their wedding at the picturesque Suryagarh, a luxury hotel in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023.

Celebrating their love with his impeccable designs and craftsmanship, Manish Malhotra took to instagram and congratulated the newlyweds. He said, “Lots and lots of Love and blessings to the beautiful couple Mrs and Mr Malhotra."

Advertisement

Manish Malhotra has always believed in the magic of fairy tales and Sidharth and Kiara’s ensembles were an extension of their momentous journey celebrated by the designer. Celebrating their love in hues that exude royalty, elegance and pure magic, the couple opted for an alluring lehenga and sherwani.

Crafted with finesse, Kiara looked stunning in a custom ombre lehenga in hues of empress rose. The lehenga featured intricate embroidery detailing of the Roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Swarovski crystals were embellished to embrace Manish Malhotra’s signature sparkle. Capturing Kiara’s bridal glow was the exclusive Manish Malhotra bespoke diamond jewellery featuring an exquisite composition of ultra-fine hand cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Complementing his beautiful bride, Sidharth looked like the perfect dulha in a whimsical and dreamy custom Manish Malhotra creation. Exuding old world charm, Sidharth opted for a metallic gold sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. Looking handsome in the sherwani, the handcrafted ensemble featured Manish’s classic signature styles including hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work. Sidharth completed his regal look with Manish Malhotra polki jewellery by Raniwal 1881 studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds.

Kiara’s pastel bridal couture was enhanced with an au naturel makeup look done by celebrity makeup artist Lekha Gupta. With her hair tied in a bun and accentuated with flowers, celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur let Kiara’s beautiful face shine. Kiara kalire’s were made by Mrinalini Chandra. A moment of love and elegance captured beautifully, it does take a village of talented people to make a bride and groom’s wedding the best day of their lives.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here