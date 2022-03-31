Manish Malhotra on Breaking the Binary Constructs of Society with Diffuse

Diversity is being invited to the party. Inclusion is being asked to dance – Verna Myers…

And dancing his way into our hearts with his show was ace couturier Manish Malhotra. Manish who launched his bridge line Diffuse at the recently concluded FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, celebrated inclusivity on the runway.

The show featured an inclusive talent pool of models in all shapes and sizes irrespective of their gender, age, body type and height strutting the ramp in unison. Sending out a message that everyone is invited, each outfit adorned by the models turned into showstoppers by itself.

Advertisement

The comprehensive line paid heed to keen lovers of all that quirk and sass with a portion of the designer’s classic glamour yet allowing for some self-expression, making every outfit special and celebratory. Commenting on the show and models walking for him, Manish Malhotra says, “Diffuse is all about breaking the binary constructs of society."

Voicing his thoughts through his designs, the showcase featured diverse identities on the ramp. The line-up included models Sakshi Sindhwani, Toshada Uma, Gaia, Rabanne Jamsandekar Victor, Zander Lama, and Lakshmi Rana among others. He further adds, “Like any movement, it takes a whole community of distinct identities to make your stance. And who better than social media influencers, stylists, talented models, artists, musicians could strike conversations where fashion plays a significant role and press the undo button altogether."

In an ever-changing algorithm of trends, the couturier’s future proves luxury with his bridge line to cater to the screen-scrolling cohorts. The resurgence of wild, fun, noteworthy vibrant colours and dynamic textures give an extra edge to every stylized design. The colour palette revolves around a galaxy of blacks, reds, pinks, purples, blues, greys, and gradients.

Here’s a look at some of the talented models who made heads turn at Manish Malhotra’s show:

Advertisement

LAKSHMI RANA

Advertisement

Supermodel Lakshmi Rana is today one of the most established faces in the Indian Fashion Industry. At 41, Lakshmi proves that experience and determination can take you far.

SAKSHI SINDHWANI

Advertisement

A runway star, Sakshi exudes confidence each time she walks the runway. For every aspiring model who lets her/his insecurities get in the way of her/his dreams, Sakshi is a free-spirited force to reckon with.

TOSHADA UMA

Toshada Uma doesn’t let her height define who she is and owns the runway each time she is on it. She is a powerhouse of style and confidence.

GAIA

Gaia is a beautiful and strong woman. She definitely owned the runway with her personality and made every outfit she adorned a showstopper.

RABANNE JAMSANDEKAR VICTOR

Rabanne Jamsandekar Victor has always embraced genderless fashion with ease, and it’s his personality that shines through all his runway appearances. Thus, making him one of most sought after new-age models.

ZANDER LAMA

Over the years, Zander Lama has been breaking stereotypes when it comes to body images and facial features. A seasoned runway model, Zander truly believes that fashion is all about individuality, authenticity and who you are as a person.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.