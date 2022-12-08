Manish Malhotra Vows To Make Your Wedding Day Special

Capturing your personality and celebrating your big day in timeless yet contemporary lehenga sets, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra picks seven opulent lehenga sets enveloped with rich Indian crafts, inspired by real life new-age brides.

From quintessential sequins, shimmery swarovskis to sacred reds and unconventional hues, there’s an array of styles to make you feel special. With creative drapes capturing your mood, each ensemble resonates with a new-age bride. Glamourous and traditional, give your bridal outfit a Manish Malhotra Vows effect, this wedding season.

The Sacred Red

If you are a bride who wants to capture the old world regalia in your bridal outfit then this sacred red ensemble is what you need. Embellished in vintage zardozi, gold and silver threads, swarovski, sequins, the lehenga set comes with an artful veil heirloom. The red colour plays the perfect canvas for the intricately embroidered embellishments on the lehenga skirt. The bold traditional motifs complement the bridal look with elan.

A Vision in Floral

It’s time to go bold or go home this wedding season. Celebrate your big day in boundless elegance of unconventional shades with this rust-shaded ensemble. Encrusted with bold floral motifs and beagle beads in silver and gunmetal, pair this visionary attire with a beaded mesh blouse and feathered drape.

Pastel Paradise

Day weddings make for great pictures! And adding a hint of colour to your celebration is this stunning lavender organza bridal set. The pastel attire features gold dori embroidery embellished with sequins in different textures such as beads and a touch of zardozi. The golden dori work stands out against the lavender shade making it an elegant choice this wedding season.

All That Gold

Look like royalty on your big day in this lustrous ensemble featuring 1600 hours of elaborate craftsmanship. Intricately hand embroidered in gold crystal beads and antique zardozi with geometric artwork, the dazzling piece of art is paired with a sheer trailing veil in tassel detailing.

Innate Ivory

With brides leaning towards ivory for their big day, here’s a silhouette perfect for you. Embellished with silver sequins, beads and pearls, this design comprises ivory net and Kashmiri thread work. The highlight of this outfit is the sheer embellished sleeves which add a hint of drama to the overall all.

Glitz and Glam

Glam up your wedding look with this illuminating grey ensemble embroidered with geometric borders and multiple sequin lines. The sheathed bodice swaddled around a drape makes it an enticing attire for an evening of glamour.

Veil Done!

A veil completes a bridal look, so why not make it part of yours too. The crimson head veil made from net consists of floral motifs enhanced with gold badla jhalar (fringe). You can pair this colourful veil with a beige gold net ensemble, embellished with floral and geometric patterns. The body dupatta is filled with floral motifs and scallop border. On the other hand, the head dupatta is filled with a stone cutwork rose border and a cut glass bugle mesh jaali.

