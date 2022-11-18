Home » News » Lifestyle » Manushi Chhillar's Stunning Cut-Out Jumpsuit Is What You Need For Your Next Party

Manushi Chhillar's Stunning Cut-Out Jumpsuit Is What You Need For Your Next Party

The actor and former Miss World 2017 never ceases to astound her fans when it comes to style -   this time in all-black, which made her look absolutely gorgeous

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 18, 2022, 12:09 IST

New Delhi, India

She uploaded two photo sets from her photo shoot along with catchy captions. (Photos: Instagram)
Manushi Chhillar yet again amazed her fans with her recent pictures which she shared on her Instagram handle. The former Miss World 2017 and actor, never fails to amaze her fans, when it comes to fashion. This time, she did it by donning a black outfit which made her look undeniably stunning.

Manushi Chhillar made a loud style statement when she slayed a gorgeous, sexy look in a cut-out black jumpsuit with sheer panels attached to it. She shared two series of pictures from her photoshoot with eye-catching captions. For the first one, the actress wrote, “And then there’s always red lipstick."

And for the next one, “C’est une jumpsuit, not a dress."

Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni also shared Manushi’s photos on social media and wrote, “A ravishing red pout for this smokeshow with sunkissed dewy skin."

The jumpsuit was sleeveless which Manushi donned, featuring a plunging neckline affixed with the halter straps, revealing her décolletage. It had a keyhole cut out at the front, side open panels, and a sheer waist. To keep the charisma of her outfit alive, she accessorised her jumpsuit minimally. She added a pair of hoop earrings and some statement rings.

For makeup, the diva donned bold red lipstick, smoky eyes, mascara, darkened brows, contoured face, blushed cheeks, and highlighted facial features. Her hair was side-parted, which added elegance to her look.

A couple of days back, Manushi channelling her inner Cindrella, shared another glamorous look in this beautiful pastel-pink princess gown. She accessorized her look minimally with a pair of statement gold hoop earrings and a ring. The off-shoulder gown she wore was from the collection of Paolo Sebastian Design.

first published: November 18, 2022, 11:32 IST
last updated: November 18, 2022, 12:09 IST
