Margashirsha Amavasya 2022: Know The Date, Time And Puja Rituals

Margashirsha Amavasya holds great significance among the Hindus. It is also known as Mrigshira Amavasya and is observed on the 15th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha.

On this day, there is a tradition of bathing in the holy rivers in the morning and then donating food to the needy. People believe that doing so will remove their sins. By doing this, the ancestors are satisfied and the one offering receives their blessings.

Margashirsha Amavasya — Date and Time:

Advertisement

Start of Margashirsha Amavasya Tithi: Today, November 23, Wednesday, from 06.53 am

Margashirsha Amavasya Tithi ends: Tomorrow November 24, Thursday, at 04:26 am

Sunrise: 06:50 in the morning

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: Tonight 09:37 pm to tomorrow 06:51 am

Shobhan Yoga: Today till 03.40 pm

Amrit Siddhi Yoga: Tonight 09:37 pm to tomorrow 06:51 am

Bath-donation time: 06.40 am to 08.01 am

Puja Rituals:

Get up early in the morning and take a bath.

After this, offer arghya to the sun god with water, flowers, akshat, and red sandalwood, and chant the Surya mantra.

Lit up a Diya with ghee and offer water and prayer to the ancestors. Doing this pleases the ancestors, which pleases them and they bless you for a happy life.

Then prepare satvik food and offer it to the Brahmins.

After that, the elder male member of the family will perform Pitra Tarpan.

Thereafter, donate clothes, food, blankets, etc. to a poor Brahmin. This donation should be done according to your ability.

Advertisement

If you have Pitra Dosh, then you can perform Shradh, Pinddaan, etc. of your ancestors on this day. This will remove the Pitra Dosh.

Feeding crows, dogs, and cows on this day are considered very auspicious.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here