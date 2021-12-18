Margashirsha Purnima Today; Here Is A List Of Full Moon Days Of 2022

Today is the last Purnima (full moon) day of 2021. After Margashirsha Purnima, the next full moon will come in the month of January 2022 as per the English calendar. According to the Hindu calendar, the next Purnima will fall in Shukla Paksha of Pausa month. Many people from the Hindu community observe fast on Purnima and worship Gods and Goddesses. They also sing religious songs and prayers on Purnima.

As this year comes to an end in a few weeks, with the last Purnima today here is the list of Purnima days that will fall next year.

January 17, Day: Monday: Pausa Purnima

February 16, Day: Wednesday: Magh Purnima

March 17, Day: Thursday: Falgun Purnima

April 16, day: Saturday: Chaitra Purnima

May 15, Day: Sunday: Vaishakh Purnima

June 14, Day: Tuesday: On the first full moon

July 13, Day: Wednesday: Ashadh Purnima

August 11, Day: Thursday: Shravan Purnima

September 10, Day: Saturday: Bhadrapad Purnima

October 9, Day: Sunday: Ashwin Purnima

November 8, Day: Tuesday: Kartik Purnima

December 7, Day: Wednesday: Margashirsha Purnima

From the religious point of view, all the Purnima dates are important for fasting and bathing. On Purnima, Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. Devotees also take a dip in the Ganga river on Purnima. Devotees also perform some special prayers for spiritual advancement on Purnima as they believe that the light of the full moon brightens many aspects of life.

The day of Purnima also marks some of the biggest festivals of Hindus. For example, on Shravan Purnima, Hindus celebrate the festival of Rakshabandhan. In the year 2022, Shravan Purnima is falling on August 11 and hence Rakhi will be celebrated on this day.

