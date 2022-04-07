Mars Transit 2022: Find How it Will Affect Zodiac Signs

The month of April is very special, and the first zodiac change of this month is going to happen on Thursday (7 April 2022.) On this day, the transit of Mars happens. Here are the effects of the Mars transit on various zodiac signs.

1. Taurus: For Taurus people, this transit will affect their tenth house. This house of horoscope is considered to be for career and business. One can find new job opportunities. People associated with the field of technology can get the benefit. This will be the time for Taurus people to move forward and grab new opportunities. During this period, respect will increase. Love relationships will get stronger.

2. Leo: In Leo, the transit of Mars is going to happen in the seventh house, which is about married life, partnership and foreign relations. The sitting of Mars in this place can give good results in many cases like one can get a promotion, there will be opportunities to advance in the job etc.

3. Sagittarius: For the people of this zodiac sign, Mars is going to sit in the third house and make people courageous. The third house of the horoscope is for communication, brother-sister etc. This transit of Mars is going to provide good results for jobs and businesses.

There will be an increase in wealth and honour. Some big decisions can be taken in the matter of money. Expenditure of money more than income can cause mental stress. There will be good opportunities to invest and one can also earn profit through this investment.

4. Aquarius: As soon as Mars enters Aquarius, there is an atmosphere of happiness and peace, while disturbance disappears. But one can face health-related problems. And along with that expenses, responsibility, and source of income will also increase.

5. Aries: For Aries, there will be less trouble, money will come and the family life will be peaceful. Along with that, the means of income will also improve and there will be growth in the job. This Mars transit will be good for students.

6. Gemini: The transit of Mars will bring success by entering the ninth house of the zodiac. The actions and decisions will be appreciated. Travelling will be possible. One should reduce the expenses, there may be a financial crisis. There is also a possibility of increasing the sources of income.

7. Cancer: The transit of Mars is not very auspicious for Cancer people. Health should be taken care of. Even in the work area, the focus should be only on work, keeping distance from debate and quarrels is important. Sources of income will increase but people may try to degrade you. There may be family disputes, and overall this transit will bring many challenges.

8. Virgo: For Virgo, the decision of any court case may come in their favour. There are chances of getting money. Enemies may trouble you but they will be defeated. The job may come from a foreign company.

9. Libra: Children may get into trouble. There may be debates in office. Students have to work hard to get good marks. Social status may increase.

10. Scorpio: Happiness will increase, and so shall work. There will be chances of buying a house.

11. Capricorn: Mars will show many influences on Capricorn. Love relations will be good. There will be chances of buying a new property.

12. Pisces: The effect of Mars will be normal in this zodiac sign. There are chances of buying land or property. The enemies will be defeated. There will be worldly pleasures.

