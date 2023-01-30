Home » News » Lifestyle » Martyrs' Day 2023: Why Does India Observe Shaheed Diwas on January 30? Interesting Facts About Mahatma Gandhi

Martyrs' Day 2023: Why Does India Observe Shaheed Diwas on January 30? Interesting Facts About Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: On this day in 1948, Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in the compound of Birla House in Delhi

Raj Ghat is a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi. (Image: Shutterstock)
MAHATMA GANDHI DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Martyrs’ Day or Shaheed Diwas is observed on January 30. The day marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On this day in 1948, Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in the compound of Birla House after one of his routine multi-faith prayer meetings. Godse, a member of Hindu Mahasabha, blamed Gandhi for favouring the Muslim community during the partition of India in 1947. He shot Gandhi thrice in the chest and abdomen. It is said that the last words Gandhi uttered were “Hey Ram".

Traces leading to the site of Mahatma Gandhi assassination at the Gandhi Memorial in New Delhi. (Image: Shutterstock)

‘My death alone will show that…’

  1. “Have I that non-violence of the brave in me? My death alone will show that. If someone killed me and I died with prayer for the assassin on my lips, and God’s remembrance and consciousness of His living presence in the sanctuary of my heart, then alone would I be said to have had the non-violence of the brave," Gandhi had said a few days before he was killed.
  2. A lawyer, politician, leader, social reformer and a nationalist, Gandhi is one of the leading figures of the Indian independence movement.
  3. “Satya" or Truth and “Ahimsa" or non-violence were his two most important guiding principles and also his weapons which he wielded against the British Empire to secure the freedom of India.
  4. He was also a champion of the minority rights and devoted his life in building and strengthening communal harmony, particularly between the Hindu and Muslim communities.
  5. For his unparalleled contribution, he is regarded as the Father of the nation.
  6. He is also fondly remembered as Bapu.

