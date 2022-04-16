Masaba Gupta's Outdoor Workout Session Will Leave you Inspired

Fashion designer and entrepreneur Masaba Gupta’s recent Instagram post is all you need to step into your gym shoes. The 33-year-old fashion designer gave a sneak peek into her fun and challenging outdoor workout with her personal trainer. The Instagram Reel with Beyonce’s Mood 4 Eva (feat. Oumou Sangaré) playing, will certainly get you to hit the gym.

Masaba wore a white sports bra and contrasting black yoga pants as she practiced pull ups, showcasing her arm and core strength. The fashion designer followed her workout routine along with fitness trainer Apoorv Mathur. Masaba also did a round of crunches on a pull up bar, walked weighted lunges.

As part of her endurance exercise, Masaba’s workout included catching tennis balls from multiple directions. The star of Netflix show Masaba Masaba also did ladder drills.

Sharing a glimpse of her workout routine, Masaba added in the caption, “Happy World Health Day! Today ( or any day ) is a good day to start investing in the greatest gift that you’ve been given … your body." Masaba also added in the caption that she tweaked her workout, and included lots of conditioning and drills. Daughter of veteran Hindi cinema actress Neena Gupta also revealed that this month her aim is to get the body fat percentage down and shred.

Masaba’s workout inspiration Instagram Reel was lauded by actor Anil Kapoor who commented, “Proud of you Masaba. Lots of love and success."

Masaba’s dedication to health and fitness was quite evident in an earlier Instagram post where the fashion designer was seen performing rope exercises as part of her morning routine. Dressed in neon green sports bra and aquamarine yoga pants, Masaba was seen focusing on her gym session.

The caption accompanying the Instagram Reel, read, “No meeting, no shoot, no event will come in the way of my morning workout. My fitness routine helps me focus so much better at work through the day and the physical strength? That’s a bonus."

Are you inspired by Masaba’s workout videos?

