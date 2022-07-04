Masala Omelette Recipe: Your Quick and Healthy Breakfast

A healthy breakfast keeps you active all day long. And, nothing can top masala omelette. It’s healthy and quick to make. It is the easiest to make and also gives you plenty of protein.

Ingredients required to make Masala Omelette

4 eggs

4 tsp butter

1 burger bun

50 g paneer (grated)

1 onion (finely chopped)

2 tomatoes (finely chopped)

3 green chillies (finely chopped)

4 tsp olive oil

1 tsp salt (as per taste)

1 /4 tsp black pepper powder

1/4 cup coriander leaves (chopped)

1/2 cup spring onions (chopped)

How to make Masala Omelette:

Finely chop the onion, tomato, green chilli, coriander, and green onion and keep it in a vessel. Then collect all the spices.

First of all, heat oil in a pan and then add onions, tomatoes, and green chillies, add some water and cook it on low flame for some time.

Now break the eggs into a bowl and beat them well with a spoon. When it is completely mixed, then add salt and pepper to it.

After this, you have to add egg solution to the cooking mixture. You have to mix it well with the mixture and wait for a few minutes.

Then heat a pan and add butter to it and add this mixture to it. Add green coriander, green onions, and grated cheese on top of it. Fry it well and make two folds of the omelette.

Serve your tasty and healthy breakfast by garnishing with green coriander and a toasted bun.

